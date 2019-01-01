ñol

Lachlan Star
(OTCPK:LSLCF)
0.0015
00
At close: Apr 7
0.0122
0.0107[713.33%]
After Hours: 6:36PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.03
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 39.2K
Mkt Cap2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Lachlan Star (OTC:LSLCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lachlan Star reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lachlan Star using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lachlan Star Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lachlan Star (OTCPK:LSLCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lachlan Star

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lachlan Star (OTCPK:LSLCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Lachlan Star

Q
What were Lachlan Star’s (OTCPK:LSLCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lachlan Star

