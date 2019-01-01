QQQ
Lachlan Star Ltd is a company whose principal activities revolve around mineral resource exploration in Australia. The company's assets include its interest in the Koojan Copper-Nickel-PGE project in Western Australia, the Killaloe gold project in Western Australia and the Princhester Magnesite project in Queensland.

Lachlan Star Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lachlan Star (LSLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lachlan Star (OTCPK: LSLCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lachlan Star's (LSLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lachlan Star.

Q

What is the target price for Lachlan Star (LSLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lachlan Star

Q

Current Stock Price for Lachlan Star (LSLCF)?

A

The stock price for Lachlan Star (OTCPK: LSLCF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:34:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lachlan Star (LSLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lachlan Star.

Q

When is Lachlan Star (OTCPK:LSLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Lachlan Star does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lachlan Star (LSLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lachlan Star.

Q

What sector and industry does Lachlan Star (LSLCF) operate in?

A

Lachlan Star is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.