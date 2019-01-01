QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.02 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
49M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.97
EPS
0.17
Shares
14M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 4:47PM
LFTD Partners Inc is focused on acquiring companies that manufacture and sell branded hemp-derived products, e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom, and kava products.

LFTD Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LFTD Partners (LSFP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LFTD Partners (OTCQB: LSFP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LFTD Partners's (LSFP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LFTD Partners.

Q

What is the target price for LFTD Partners (LSFP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LFTD Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for LFTD Partners (LSFP)?

A

The stock price for LFTD Partners (OTCQB: LSFP) is $3.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:16:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LFTD Partners (LSFP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LFTD Partners.

Q

When is LFTD Partners (OTCQB:LSFP) reporting earnings?

A

LFTD Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LFTD Partners (LSFP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LFTD Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does LFTD Partners (LSFP) operate in?

A

LFTD Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.