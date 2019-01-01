ñol

Lifestore Financial Group
(OTCPK:LSFG)
47.50
00
At close: May 24

Lifestore Financial Group (OTC:LSFG), Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lifestore Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.56%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lifestore Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lifestore Financial Group (LSFG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifestore Financial Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Lifestore Financial Group (LSFG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifestore Financial Group (LSFG). The last dividend payout was on October 16, 2018 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Lifestore Financial Group (LSFG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifestore Financial Group (LSFG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 16, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lifestore Financial Group (OTCPK:LSFG)?
A

The most current yield for Lifestore Financial Group (LSFG) is 0.00% and is payable next on September 2, 1999

