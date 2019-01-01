ñol

Lassonde Industries
(OTCPK:LSDAF)
97.0784
-2.8651[-2.87%]
At close: May 31
96.5069
-0.5715[-0.59%]
After Hours: 4:15PM EDT
Day High/Low97.08 - 97.35
52 Week High/Low96.51 - 151.93
Open / Close97.28 / 97.08
Float / Outstanding- / 6.9M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0K
Mkt Cap673M
P/E12.3
50d Avg. Price109.16
Div / Yield2.18/2.19%
Payout Ratio33.78
EPS2.14
Total Float-

Lassonde Industries (OTC:LSDAF), Key Statistics

Lassonde Industries (OTC: LSDAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
843.1M
Trailing P/E
12.3
Forward P/E
11.71
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.46
Price / Book (mrq)
1.09
Price / EBITDA
5.35
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.49
Earnings Yield
8.13%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
91.37
Tangible Book value per share
34.9
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
600.8M
Total Assets
1.5B
Total Liabilities
600.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.26
Gross Margin
26.63%
Net Margin
2.91%
EBIT Margin
4.31%
EBITDA Margin
7.24%
Operating Margin
4.4%