Lake Shore Bancorp
(NASDAQ:LSBK)
13.88
-0.12[-0.86%]
At close: May 31
14.99
1.1100[8.00%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low14.05 - 14.05
52 Week High/Low13.85 - 15.4
Open / Close14.05 / 14.05
Float / Outstanding1.6M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.2.1K / 2.4K
Mkt Cap79.3M
P/E14.89
50d Avg. Price14.7
Div / Yield0.64/4.57%
Payout Ratio60.64
EPS0.18
Total Float1.6M

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK), Key Statistics

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ: LSBK) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
14.89
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.89
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.25
Price / Book (mrq)
0.97
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
6.71%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.06
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.47
Tangible Book value per share
14.47
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
624.8M
Total Assets
707.5M
Total Liabilities
624.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.37
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
17.11%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -