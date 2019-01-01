QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Lojas Renner SA is a retailer that operates stores under brand names including Renner, Camicado, and Youcom. Renner and Youcom stores primarily sell clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics. Camicado sells houseware and home decor products, including appliances, towels and linen, and kitchen products. Lojas retail segment provides the vast majority of the company's revenue. The company also has a financial products segment that offers credit cards to its customers. Nearly all of the company's stores and sales are in Brazil.

Lojas Renner Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lojas Renner (LRENY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lojas Renner (OTCPK: LRENY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lojas Renner's (LRENY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lojas Renner.

Q

What is the target price for Lojas Renner (LRENY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lojas Renner

Q

Current Stock Price for Lojas Renner (LRENY)?

A

The stock price for Lojas Renner (OTCPK: LRENY) is $5.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lojas Renner (LRENY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lojas Renner.

Q

When is Lojas Renner (OTCPK:LRENY) reporting earnings?

A

Lojas Renner does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lojas Renner (LRENY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lojas Renner.

Q

What sector and industry does Lojas Renner (LRENY) operate in?

A

Lojas Renner is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.