Lojas Renner SA is a retailer that operates stores under brand names including Renner, Camicado, and Youcom. Renner and Youcom stores primarily sell clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics. Camicado sells houseware and home decor products, including appliances, towels and linen, and kitchen products. Lojas retail segment provides the vast majority of the company's revenue. The company also has a financial products segment that offers credit cards to its customers. Nearly all of the company's stores and sales are in Brazil.