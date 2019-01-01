ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lords and Worldwide
(OTCQB:LRDSF)
0.1311
00
At close: Apr 14
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 22.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap2.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Lords and Worldwide (OTC:LRDSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lords and Worldwide reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lords and Worldwide using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lords and Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lords and Worldwide (OTCQB:LRDSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lords and Worldwide

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lords and Worldwide (OTCQB:LRDSF)?
A

There are no earnings for Lords and Worldwide

Q
What were Lords and Worldwide’s (OTCQB:LRDSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lords and Worldwide

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.