Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (OTC:LRDSD), Dividends

Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp.
