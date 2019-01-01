QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
870.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
8.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp is focused on elite cannabis genetic development. It maximizes the quality of its products, by keeping yields and profit margins high.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lords and Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lords and Worldwide (LRDSD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lords and Worldwide (OTCQB: LRDSD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lords and Worldwide's (LRDSD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lords and Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for Lords and Worldwide (LRDSD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lords and Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for Lords and Worldwide (LRDSD)?

A

The stock price for Lords and Worldwide (OTCQB: LRDSD) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:01:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lords and Worldwide (LRDSD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lords and Worldwide.

Q

When is Lords and Worldwide (OTCQB:LRDSD) reporting earnings?

A

Lords and Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lords and Worldwide (LRDSD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lords and Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Lords and Worldwide (LRDSD) operate in?

A

Lords and Worldwide is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.