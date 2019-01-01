QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Laredo Resources Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Laredo Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laredo Resources (LRDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laredo Resources (OTCPK: LRDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laredo Resources's (LRDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laredo Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Laredo Resources (LRDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laredo Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Laredo Resources (LRDR)?

A

The stock price for Laredo Resources (OTCPK: LRDR) is $0.0055 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laredo Resources (LRDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laredo Resources.

Q

When is Laredo Resources (OTCPK:LRDR) reporting earnings?

A

Laredo Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laredo Resources (LRDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laredo Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Laredo Resources (LRDR) operate in?

A

Laredo Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.