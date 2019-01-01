ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lord Global
(OTCEM:LRDG)
0.1421
00
At close: Jan 24
3.50
3.3579[2363.05%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.11 - 1.12
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding344.7K / 1.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap191.1K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float-

Lord Global (OTC:LRDG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lord Global reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lord Global using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lord Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lord Global (OTCEM:LRDG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lord Global

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lord Global (OTCEM:LRDG)?
A

There are no earnings for Lord Global

Q
What were Lord Global’s (OTCEM:LRDG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lord Global

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.