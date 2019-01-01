QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
13M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lovitt Resources Inc is engaged in the development of gold resources in North America. It holds land and mineral interests located in Wenatchee, Washington, U.S.A. The company finances its operations by selling land.

Lovitt Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lovitt Resources (LRCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lovitt Resources (OTCGM: LRCFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lovitt Resources's (LRCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lovitt Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Lovitt Resources (LRCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lovitt Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Lovitt Resources (LRCFF)?

A

The stock price for Lovitt Resources (OTCGM: LRCFF) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:25:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lovitt Resources (LRCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lovitt Resources.

Q

When is Lovitt Resources (OTCGM:LRCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Lovitt Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lovitt Resources (LRCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lovitt Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Lovitt Resources (LRCFF) operate in?

A

Lovitt Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.