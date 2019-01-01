QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS: LQDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF's (LQDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI)?

A

The stock price for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS: LQDI) is $28.427 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) operate in?

A

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.