Longport
(OTCEM:LPTI)
0.0002
00
At close: Nov 9

Longport (OTC:LPTI), Dividends

Longport issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Longport generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 30, 1999
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Longport Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Longport (LPTI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Longport. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on July 31, 1999.

Q
What date did I need to own Longport (LPTI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Longport (LPTI). The last dividend payout was on July 31, 1999 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Longport (LPTI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Longport (LPTI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on July 31, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Longport (OTCEM:LPTI)?
A

Longport has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Longport (LPTI) was $0.01 and was paid out next on July 31, 1999.

