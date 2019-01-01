QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.78 - 20.19
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
28.04
EPS
1.71
Shares
370.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
LPP SA makes and sells clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories in Central and Eastern Europe. LPP has nearly 1,500 company-branded retail stores, which serve as the company's primary sales channel. Brands include Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay. Reserved stores account for roughly half of the company's sales volume. Geographically, most sales are in Poland, and Poland and Russia account for more than 80% of total sales. LPP purchases most of its materials in Asia, and the company's manufacturers are primarily located in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LPP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LPP (LPPSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LPP (OTCPK: LPPSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LPP's (LPPSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LPP.

Q

What is the target price for LPP (LPPSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LPP

Q

Current Stock Price for LPP (LPPSY)?

A

The stock price for LPP (OTCPK: LPPSY) is $20.19 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 17:02:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LPP (LPPSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LPP.

Q

When is LPP (OTCPK:LPPSY) reporting earnings?

A

LPP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LPP (LPPSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LPP.

Q

What sector and industry does LPP (LPPSY) operate in?

A

LPP is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.