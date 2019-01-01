LPP SA makes and sells clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories in Central and Eastern Europe. LPP has nearly 1,500 company-branded retail stores, which serve as the company's primary sales channel. Brands include Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay. Reserved stores account for roughly half of the company's sales volume. Geographically, most sales are in Poland, and Poland and Russia account for more than 80% of total sales. LPP purchases most of its materials in Asia, and the company's manufacturers are primarily located in China.