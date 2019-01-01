QQQ
LOOPShare Ltd is engaged in the development of transportation telematics systems. It also offers a wireless ruggedized touchscreen dashboard with telematics functionality for electric inner-city vehicles. The company operates in one operating segment. Its primary operations include the development and commercialization of hardware and software that is installed on two wheel electric vehicles. Geographically it operates through the region of Canada.

LOOPShare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LOOPShare (LPPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LOOPShare (OTC: LPPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LOOPShare's (LPPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LOOPShare.

Q

What is the target price for LOOPShare (LPPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LOOPShare

Q

Current Stock Price for LOOPShare (LPPPF)?

A

The stock price for LOOPShare (OTC: LPPPF) is $0.5018 last updated Today at 5:02:28 PM.

Q

Does LOOPShare (LPPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LOOPShare.

Q

When is LOOPShare (OTC:LPPPF) reporting earnings?

A

LOOPShare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LOOPShare (LPPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LOOPShare.

Q

What sector and industry does LOOPShare (LPPPF) operate in?

A

LOOPShare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.