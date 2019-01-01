ñol

Lippo Malls Indonesia
(OTC:LPMDF)
0.0374
00
At close: May 24
0.0629
0.0255[68.23%]
After Hours: 12:24AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 5.2K
Mkt Cap287.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.04
Div / Yield0/6.92%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Lippo Malls Indonesia (OTC:LPMDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lippo Malls Indonesia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$50.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lippo Malls Indonesia using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lippo Malls Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lippo Malls Indonesia (OTC:LPMDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lippo Malls Indonesia

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lippo Malls Indonesia (OTC:LPMDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Lippo Malls Indonesia

Q
What were Lippo Malls Indonesia’s (OTC:LPMDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lippo Malls Indonesia

