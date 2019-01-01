QQQ
Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on retail properties. The trust manages a portfolio of shopping malls across Indonesia, most of which are located in the major cities of Sumatra and Java Islands. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, fitness centres, leisure venues, and fashion stores. The rental revenue from department stores and supermarkets represents the most significant source of revenue, followed by revenue from restaurants and fashion stores.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lippo Malls Indonesia (LPMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lippo Malls Indonesia (OTC: LPMDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lippo Malls Indonesia's (LPMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lippo Malls Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for Lippo Malls Indonesia (LPMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lippo Malls Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for Lippo Malls Indonesia (LPMDF)?

A

The stock price for Lippo Malls Indonesia (OTC: LPMDF) is $0.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:17:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lippo Malls Indonesia (LPMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lippo Malls Indonesia.

Q

When is Lippo Malls Indonesia (OTC:LPMDF) reporting earnings?

A

Lippo Malls Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lippo Malls Indonesia (LPMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lippo Malls Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Lippo Malls Indonesia (LPMDF) operate in?

A

Lippo Malls Indonesia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.