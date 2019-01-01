Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on retail properties. The trust manages a portfolio of shopping malls across Indonesia, most of which are located in the major cities of Sumatra and Java Islands. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, fitness centres, leisure venues, and fashion stores. The rental revenue from department stores and supermarkets represents the most significant source of revenue, followed by revenue from restaurants and fashion stores.