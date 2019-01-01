ñol




Lupaka Gold
(OTCPK:LPKGD)
$0.10
Last update: 2:25PM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - 0.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 16M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap1.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Lupaka Gold (OTC:LPKGD), Quotes and News Summary

Lupaka Gold (OTC: LPKGD)

Lupaka Gold Corp is a Canada based exploration company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The company's new project includes Idol City, Pine Creek and Red Mountain.
Lupaka Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lupaka Gold (LPKGD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lupaka Gold (OTCPK: LPKGD) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Lupaka Gold's (LPKGD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Lupaka Gold.

Q
What is the target price for Lupaka Gold (LPKGD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Lupaka Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for Lupaka Gold (LPKGD)?
A

The stock price for Lupaka Gold (OTCPK: LPKGD) is $0.1 last updated August 18, 2022, 6:25 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lupaka Gold (LPKGD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lupaka Gold.

Q
When is Lupaka Gold (OTCPK:LPKGD) reporting earnings?
A

Lupaka Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Lupaka Gold (LPKGD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lupaka Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does Lupaka Gold (LPKGD) operate in?
A

Lupaka Gold is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.