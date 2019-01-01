ñol

LPP
(OTCPK:LPGDF)
LPP SA Stock (OTC:LPGDF)

LPP Stock (OTC: LPGDF)

There is no Press for this Ticker
LPP SA makes and sells clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories in Central and Eastern Europe. LPP has nearly 1,500 company-branded retail stores, which serve as the company's primary sales channel. Brands include Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay. Reserved stores account for roughly half of the company's sales volume. Geographically, most sales are in Poland, and Poland and Russia account for more than 80% of total sales. LPP purchases most of its materials in Asia, and the company's manufacturers are primarily located in China.
Q

How do I buy LPP (LPGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LPP (OTCPK: LPGDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LPP's (LPGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LPP.

Q

What is the target price for LPP (LPGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LPP

Q

Current Stock Price for LPP (LPGDF)?

A

The stock price for LPP (OTCPK: LPGDF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q

Does LPP (LPGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LPP.

Q

When is LPP (OTCPK:LPGDF) reporting earnings?

A

LPP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LPP (LPGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LPP.

Q

What sector and industry does LPP (LPGDF) operate in?

A

LPP is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Apparel Manufacturing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.