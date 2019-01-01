QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/145.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
143.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
318.29
Shares
6.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lepidico Ltd operates in the lithium industry. The company is focused on the exploration, development, and operation of lithium assets, particularly those containing lithium-rich mica minerals. It operates two reportable segments, being mineral exploration and development of its technologies including L-Max, LOH-Max, and S-Max. In addition, the Lepidico is the 100% owner and developer of the L-Max technology, a proprietary process that has the potential to commercially extract lithium and other valuable by-products from unconventional sources.

Lepidico Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lepidico (LPDNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lepidico (OTCPK: LPDNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lepidico's (LPDNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lepidico.

Q

What is the target price for Lepidico (LPDNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lepidico

Q

Current Stock Price for Lepidico (LPDNF)?

A

The stock price for Lepidico (OTCPK: LPDNF) is $0.023 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:18:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lepidico (LPDNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lepidico.

Q

When is Lepidico (OTCPK:LPDNF) reporting earnings?

A

Lepidico does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lepidico (LPDNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lepidico.

Q

What sector and industry does Lepidico (LPDNF) operate in?

A

Lepidico is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.