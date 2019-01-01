Lepidico Ltd operates in the lithium industry. The company is focused on the exploration, development, and operation of lithium assets, particularly those containing lithium-rich mica minerals. It operates two reportable segments, being mineral exploration and development of its technologies including L-Max, LOH-Max, and S-Max. In addition, the Lepidico is the 100% owner and developer of the L-Max technology, a proprietary process that has the potential to commercially extract lithium and other valuable by-products from unconventional sources.