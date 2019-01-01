ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lincoln Park
(OTCPK:LPBC)
9.90
00
At close: May 27
7.00
-2.9000[-29.29%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT

Lincoln Park (OTC:LPBC), Dividends

Lincoln Park issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lincoln Park generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lincoln Park Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lincoln Park (LPBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lincoln Park. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 4, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Lincoln Park (LPBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lincoln Park (LPBC). The last dividend payout was on October 4, 2012 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Lincoln Park (LPBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lincoln Park (LPBC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 4, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lincoln Park (OTCPK:LPBC)?
A

Lincoln Park has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lincoln Park (LPBC) was $0.06 and was paid out next on October 4, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.