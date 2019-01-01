Lincoln Park (OTC:LPBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lincoln Park (OTCPK: LPBC) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting LPBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -59.60% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lincoln Park (OTCPK: LPBC) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Lincoln Park maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lincoln Park, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lincoln Park was filed on January 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lincoln Park (LPBC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Lincoln Park (LPBC) is trading at is $9.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.