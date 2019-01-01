QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:11AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Lincoln Park Bancorp is engaged in banking business. The bank offers various services such as eBusiness banking, Mortgage loans, Consumer and Home Equity loans, Small business and Commercial loans, eConsumer banking, Certificates of Deposits, Savings and Money Market accounts, Checking plans, and others.

Lincoln Park Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lincoln Park (LPBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lincoln Park (OTCPK: LPBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lincoln Park's (LPBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lincoln Park.

Q

What is the target price for Lincoln Park (LPBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lincoln Park (OTCPK: LPBC) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting LPBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -51.22% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lincoln Park (LPBC)?

A

The stock price for Lincoln Park (OTCPK: LPBC) is $8.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:28:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lincoln Park (LPBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2012.

Q

When is Lincoln Park (OTCPK:LPBC) reporting earnings?

A

Lincoln Park does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lincoln Park (LPBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lincoln Park.

Q

What sector and industry does Lincoln Park (LPBC) operate in?

A

Lincoln Park is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.