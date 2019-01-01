QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Love International Group Inc develops and launches the online platform to promote discounted airline tickets and hotels, as well as developing and launching the DIY system. It intends to provide airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as original and special travel services through its online travel service platform.

Love International Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Love International Group (LOVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Love International Group (OTCEM: LOVV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Love International Group's (LOVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Love International Group.

Q

What is the target price for Love International Group (LOVV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Love International Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Love International Group (LOVV)?

A

The stock price for Love International Group (OTCEM: LOVV) is $0.3001 last updated Today at 8:03:42 PM.

Q

Does Love International Group (LOVV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Love International Group.

Q

When is Love International Group (OTCEM:LOVV) reporting earnings?

A

Love International Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Love International Group (LOVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Love International Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Love International Group (LOVV) operate in?

A

Love International Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.