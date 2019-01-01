QQQ
Lovarra is a development-stage company. The company intends to develop, market, and sell a subscription-based income/expense tracking application service.

Lovarra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lovarra (LOVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lovarra (OTCPK: LOVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lovarra's (LOVA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lovarra.

Q

What is the target price for Lovarra (LOVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lovarra

Q

Current Stock Price for Lovarra (LOVA)?

A

The stock price for Lovarra (OTCPK: LOVA) is $1.01 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 17:53:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lovarra (LOVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lovarra.

Q

When is Lovarra (OTCPK:LOVA) reporting earnings?

A

Lovarra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lovarra (LOVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lovarra.

Q

What sector and industry does Lovarra (LOVA) operate in?

A

Lovarra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.