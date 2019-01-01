Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Spark Networks
The latest price target for Spark Networks (NASDAQ: LOV) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting LOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 187.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Spark Networks (NASDAQ: LOV) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Spark Networks maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Spark Networks, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Spark Networks was filed on April 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Spark Networks (LOV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $10.00. The current price Spark Networks (LOV) is trading at is $3.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
