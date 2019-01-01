QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
42.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
South Shore Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment include Management contracting; Property development management; Property investment and Hotel operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Management contracting segment. Management contracting segment is engaged in the building construction and civil engineering. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in Macau, PRC and Singapore and Malaysia.

Analyst Ratings

South Shore Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Shore Holdings (LOUIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Shore Holdings (OTCEM: LOUIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South Shore Holdings's (LOUIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South Shore Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for South Shore Holdings (LOUIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South Shore Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for South Shore Holdings (LOUIF)?

A

The stock price for South Shore Holdings (OTCEM: LOUIF) is $0.042 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 18:35:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Shore Holdings (LOUIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South Shore Holdings.

Q

When is South Shore Holdings (OTCEM:LOUIF) reporting earnings?

A

South Shore Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South Shore Holdings (LOUIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Shore Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does South Shore Holdings (LOUIF) operate in?

A

South Shore Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.