There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
CarLotz Inc is engaged in used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business. The company operates a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling.

CarLotz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CarLotz (LOTZW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CarLotz's (LOTZW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CarLotz.

Q

What is the target price for CarLotz (LOTZW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CarLotz

Q

Current Stock Price for CarLotz (LOTZW)?

A

The stock price for CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZW) is $0.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CarLotz (LOTZW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CarLotz.

Q

When is CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZW) reporting earnings?

A

CarLotz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CarLotz (LOTZW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CarLotz.

Q

What sector and industry does CarLotz (LOTZW) operate in?

A

CarLotz is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.