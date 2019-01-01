|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CarLotz.
There is no analysis for CarLotz
The stock price for CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZW) is $0.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CarLotz.
CarLotz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CarLotz.
CarLotz is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.