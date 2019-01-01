ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lotus Bakeries
(OTCPK:LOTBY)
62.50
00
At close: Dec 15
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low62.5 - 67
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 81.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Lotus Bakeries (OTC:LOTBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lotus Bakeries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lotus Bakeries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lotus Bakeries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lotus Bakeries (OTCPK:LOTBY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Bakeries

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lotus Bakeries (OTCPK:LOTBY)?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Bakeries

Q
What were Lotus Bakeries’s (OTCPK:LOTBY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Bakeries

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.