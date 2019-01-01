accesso Technology Group PLC is a software company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and eCommerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. Its solutions are accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, and accesso Siriusware. The company also offers accesso ShoWare, a platform allowing venues to manage all aspects of its ticket sales, with options for call centre ticket sales, mobile ticketing, online ticketing, and social ticket sales through Facebook pages. It has a presence in the UK, other Europe, Australia, the USA, Canada, Central, and South America.