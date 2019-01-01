QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8 - 13.08
Mkt Cap
430.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
accesso Technology Group PLC is a software company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and eCommerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. Its solutions are accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, and accesso Siriusware. The company also offers accesso ShoWare, a platform allowing venues to manage all aspects of its ticket sales, with options for call centre ticket sales, mobile ticketing, online ticketing, and social ticket sales through Facebook pages. It has a presence in the UK, other Europe, Australia, the USA, Canada, Central, and South America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

accesso Technology Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy accesso Technology Group (LOQPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of accesso Technology Group (OTCPK: LOQPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are accesso Technology Group's (LOQPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for accesso Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for accesso Technology Group (LOQPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for accesso Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for accesso Technology Group (LOQPF)?

A

The stock price for accesso Technology Group (OTCPK: LOQPF) is $10.432 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:35:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does accesso Technology Group (LOQPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for accesso Technology Group.

Q

When is accesso Technology Group (OTCPK:LOQPF) reporting earnings?

A

accesso Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is accesso Technology Group (LOQPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for accesso Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does accesso Technology Group (LOQPF) operate in?

A

accesso Technology Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.