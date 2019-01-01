QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
990.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Loon Energy Corp is engaged in the business of investigation and evaluation of future business opportunities including the potential acquisition of international oil and gas interests.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Loon Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Loon Energy (LOONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Loon Energy (OTCGM: LOONF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Loon Energy's (LOONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Loon Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Loon Energy (LOONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Loon Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Loon Energy (LOONF)?

A

The stock price for Loon Energy (OTCGM: LOONF) is $0.09659 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 13:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Loon Energy (LOONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loon Energy.

Q

When is Loon Energy (OTCGM:LOONF) reporting earnings?

A

Loon Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Loon Energy (LOONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Loon Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Loon Energy (LOONF) operate in?

A

Loon Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.