Lonestar Resources US (OTC:LONE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lonestar Resources US
Lonestar Resources US Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lonestar Resources US (OTC: LONE) was reported by Johnson Rice on July 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting LONE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lonestar Resources US (OTC: LONE) was provided by Johnson Rice, and Lonestar Resources US downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lonestar Resources US, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lonestar Resources US was filed on July 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lonestar Resources US (LONE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $37.00. The current price Lonestar Resources US (LONE) is trading at is $16.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
