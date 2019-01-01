QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 20.99
Mkt Cap
163.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.77
Shares
10.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 10:03AM
Lonestar Resources US Inc is an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The properties in the Eagle Ford are divided into three distinct regions namely the Western Eagle Ford, Central Eagle Ford, and Eastern Eagle Ford. The vast majority of its revenue is generated from oil sales.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Lonestar Resources US Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lonestar Resources US (LONE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lonestar Resources US (OTC: LONE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lonestar Resources US's (LONE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lonestar Resources US.

Q

What is the target price for Lonestar Resources US (LONE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lonestar Resources US (OTC: LONE) was reported by Johnson Rice on July 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting LONE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lonestar Resources US (LONE)?

A

The stock price for Lonestar Resources US (OTC: LONE) is $16 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 17:00:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lonestar Resources US (LONE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lonestar Resources US.

Q

When is Lonestar Resources US (OTC:LONE) reporting earnings?

A

Lonestar Resources US does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lonestar Resources US (LONE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lonestar Resources US.

Q

What sector and industry does Lonestar Resources US (LONE) operate in?

A

Lonestar Resources US is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.