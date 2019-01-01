ñol

Freshlocal Solutions Inc
(OTC:LOLCF)
2.00
00
At close: Sep 1

Freshlocal Solutions Inc (OTC:LOLCF), Dividends

Freshlocal Solutions Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Freshlocal Solutions Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Freshlocal Solutions Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Freshlocal Solutions Inc (LOLCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Q
What date did I need to own Freshlocal Solutions Inc (LOLCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Q
How much per share is the next Freshlocal Solutions Inc (LOLCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Freshlocal Solutions Inc (OTC:LOLCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

