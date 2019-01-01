ñol

Loomis (OTC:LOIMY), Dividends

Loomis issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Loomis generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Loomis Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Loomis (LOIMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loomis.

Q
What date did I need to own Loomis (LOIMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loomis.

Q
How much per share is the next Loomis (LOIMY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Loomis (LOIMY) will be on May 9, 2012 and will be $0.73

Q
What is the dividend yield for Loomis (OTCPK:LOIMY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loomis.

