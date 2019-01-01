Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), Dividends

Logitech International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Logitech International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Logitech International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.08 on September 22, 2021.
