There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Local Corp is a technology and advertising company that provides its search results to consumers who are searching online for local businesses, products and services. It provides its search results through Local.com website and Krillion.com website.

Local Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Local (LOCMQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Local (OTCEM: LOCMQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Local's (LOCMQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Local.

Q

What is the target price for Local (LOCMQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Local

Q

Current Stock Price for Local (LOCMQ)?

A

The stock price for Local (OTCEM: LOCMQ) is $0.0007 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:47:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Local (LOCMQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Local.

Q

When is Local (OTCEM:LOCMQ) reporting earnings?

A

Local does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Local (LOCMQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Local.

Q

What sector and industry does Local (LOCMQ) operate in?

A

Local is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.