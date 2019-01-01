Local Bounti Corp
(OTC:LOCLW)
$0.0006
0[0.00%]
At close: Jan 9
$0.01
0.0094[1566.67%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 44.112KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.000 - 0.010

Local Bounti Stock (OTC:LOCLW), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Local Bounti gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Local Bounti's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

2.4K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
Get Alert
LOCLWLOCAL BOUNTI CORP Warrant 0301/10/20242,38769,9561Get Alert
LOCLWLOCAL BOUNTI CORP Warrant 0312/27/20232,38736,5101Get Alert
LOCLWLOCAL BOUNTI CORP Warrant 0312/11/20232,38739,9001Get Alert
LOCLWLOCAL BOUNTI CORP Warrant 0311/27/20232,38711,1661Get Alert
LOCLWLOCAL BOUNTI CORP Warrant 0311/09/202312,58617,5621Get Alert

Looking for the most shorted stocks?