Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 10
Mkt Cap
248.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
25.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Live Oak Crestview Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Live Oak Crestview (LOCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Live Oak Crestview (NYSE: LOCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Live Oak Crestview's (LOCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Live Oak Crestview.

Q

What is the target price for Live Oak Crestview (LOCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Live Oak Crestview

Q

Current Stock Price for Live Oak Crestview (LOCC)?

A

The stock price for Live Oak Crestview (NYSE: LOCC) is $9.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Live Oak Crestview (LOCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Live Oak Crestview.

Q

When is Live Oak Crestview (NYSE:LOCC) reporting earnings?

A

Live Oak Crestview does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Live Oak Crestview (LOCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Live Oak Crestview.

Q

What sector and industry does Live Oak Crestview (LOCC) operate in?

A

Live Oak Crestview is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.