Lobe Sciences
(OTCQB:LOBED)
0.025
-0.022[-46.83%]
At close: Jun 13
15 minutes delayed
Total Float-

Lobe Sciences (OTC:LOBED), Quotes and News Summary

Lobe Sciences (OTC: LOBED)

Day High/Low0.03 - 0.03
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.05
Open / Close0.03 / 0.03
Float / Outstanding- / 38.2M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 0.3K
Mkt Cap954K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lobe Sciences Ltd is a technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP, and branding support for the development of transformational medicine. It is working to develop effective psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.
Lobe Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lobe Sciences (LOBED) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lobe Sciences (OTCQB: LOBED) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Lobe Sciences's (LOBED) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Lobe Sciences.

Q
What is the target price for Lobe Sciences (LOBED) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Lobe Sciences

Q
Current Stock Price for Lobe Sciences (LOBED)?
A

The stock price for Lobe Sciences (OTCQB: LOBED) is $0.025 last updated Today at June 13, 2022, 7:57 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lobe Sciences (LOBED) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lobe Sciences.

Q
When is Lobe Sciences (OTCQB:LOBED) reporting earnings?
A

Lobe Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Lobe Sciences (LOBED) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lobe Sciences.

Q
What sector and industry does Lobe Sciences (LOBED) operate in?
A

Lobe Sciences is in the Healthcare sector and Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.