Lobe Sciences (OTC:LOBED), Quotes and News Summary

Lobe Sciences (OTC: LOBED)
You can purchase shares of Lobe Sciences (OTCQB: LOBED) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lobe Sciences.
There is no analysis for Lobe Sciences
The stock price for Lobe Sciences (OTCQB: LOBED) is $0.025 last updated Today at June 13, 2022, 7:57 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lobe Sciences.
Lobe Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lobe Sciences.
Lobe Sciences is in the Healthcare sector and Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.