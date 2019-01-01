QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Linux Gold Corp is involved in exploration of mineral properties. It explores gold properties in Alaska. The company owns 100% interest in the Dime Creek property in Alaska with gold and platinum values located in the Placer Creek.

Linux Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Linux Gold (LNXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Linux Gold (OTCEM: LNXGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Linux Gold's (LNXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Linux Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Linux Gold (LNXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Linux Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Linux Gold (LNXGF)?

A

The stock price for Linux Gold (OTCEM: LNXGF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:58:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Linux Gold (LNXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Linux Gold.

Q

When is Linux Gold (OTCEM:LNXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Linux Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Linux Gold (LNXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Linux Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Linux Gold (LNXGF) operate in?

A

Linux Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.