QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lenovo Gr
(OTCPK:LNVGF)
0.9997
0.0499[5.25%]
At close: May 31
1.1711
0.1714[17.15%]
After Hours: 12:02AM EDT
Day High/Low1 - 1
52 Week High/Low0.88 - 1.28
Open / Close1 / 1
Float / Outstanding- / 12B
Vol / Avg.10.3K / 19.1K
Mkt Cap12B
P/E6.02
50d Avg. Price1.01
Div / Yield0.05/5.10%
Payout Ratio26.09
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Lenovo Gr (OTC:LNVGF), Key Statistics

Lenovo Gr (OTC: LNVGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
13.4B
Trailing P/E
6.02
Forward P/E
5.7
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.02
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.47
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.17
Price / Book (mrq)
2.29
Price / EBITDA
2.9
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.13
Earnings Yield
16.6%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.41
Tangible Book value per share
-0.26
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
38.4B
Total Assets
42.6B
Total Liabilities
38.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.58
Gross Margin
16.82%
Net Margin
2.87%
EBIT Margin
4.53%
EBITDA Margin
6.28%
Operating Margin
4.57%