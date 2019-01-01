London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC:LNSTY), Key Statistics

ñol

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
57.8B
Trailing P/E
77.52
Forward P/E
25.25
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.19
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.11
Price / Book (mrq)
1.65
Price / EBITDA
14.69
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.09
Earnings Yield
1.29%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.62
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.47
Tangible Book value per share
-4.95
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
761.6B
Total Assets
787.1B
Total Liabilities
761.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -