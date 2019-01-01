QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.3 - 5.28
Mkt Cap
372.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.21
Shares
130.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Leoni AG is a manufacturer of wiring systems used in the automotive, healthcare, communications, and infrastructure industries. The company operates two business segments: wiring systems and wire & cable solutions, which offer entire wiring systems and harnesses, as well as various copper, hybrid, and optical cables and fibres. Its customers include carmakers, automotive suppliers, commercial vehicle manufacturers, the agricultural and special vehicles industry, and makers of power sports vehicles. Leoni generates the largest share of its revenue in Europe, with a focus on Germany and Eastern Europe. The company also has end markets in the Americas and Asia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Leoni Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leoni (LNNNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leoni (OTCPK: LNNNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Leoni's (LNNNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leoni.

Q

What is the target price for Leoni (LNNNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leoni

Q

Current Stock Price for Leoni (LNNNY)?

A

The stock price for Leoni (OTCPK: LNNNY) is $2.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:06:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leoni (LNNNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leoni.

Q

When is Leoni (OTCPK:LNNNY) reporting earnings?

A

Leoni does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leoni (LNNNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leoni.

Q

What sector and industry does Leoni (LNNNY) operate in?

A

Leoni is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.