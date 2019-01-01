Leoni AG is a manufacturer of wiring systems used in the automotive, healthcare, communications, and infrastructure industries. The company operates two business segments: wiring systems and wire & cable solutions, which offer entire wiring systems and harnesses, as well as various copper, hybrid, and optical cables and fibres. Its customers include carmakers, automotive suppliers, commercial vehicle manufacturers, the agricultural and special vehicles industry, and makers of power sports vehicles. Leoni generates the largest share of its revenue in Europe, with a focus on Germany and Eastern Europe. The company also has end markets in the Americas and Asia.