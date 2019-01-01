QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software

Analyst Ratings

Link Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Link Group (LNKG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Link Group (OTCEM: LNKG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Link Group's (LNKG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Link Group.

Q

What is the target price for Link Group (LNKG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Link Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Link Group (LNKG)?

A

The stock price for Link Group (OTCEM: LNKG) is $0.01 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Link Group (LNKG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Link Group.

Q

When is Link Group (OTCEM:LNKG) reporting earnings?

A

Link Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Link Group (LNKG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Link Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Link Group (LNKG) operate in?

A

Link Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.