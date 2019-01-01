QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd is a provider of mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions. It develops and operates small and medium scale liquefied natural gas projects in Australia. The company's segments include LNG Infrastructure and Technology and Licensing. The LNG Infrastructure reportable operating segment includes the aggregation of the Magnolia LNG project, Bear Head LNG project, and Fisherman's Landing LNG project. The technology and licensing segment are involved in the development of LNG technology, through research and development activities, and the advancement of each developed technology to the patent application stage or ability to commercialize the LNG technology.

Liquefied Natural Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liquefied Natural Gas's (LNGLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liquefied Natural Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liquefied Natural Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY)?

A

The stock price for Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLY) is $0.09 last updated Fri Jul 02 2021 19:45:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liquefied Natural Gas.

Q

When is Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC:LNGLY) reporting earnings?

A

Liquefied Natural Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liquefied Natural Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY) operate in?

A

Liquefied Natural Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.