Kaopu Group Inc is in the business of management consulting services and consulting contracts. The firm is pursuing pre-need death care contracts and has been offering pre-need and at-need funeral services and selling funeral related products to customers. It also provides life, property, and casualty insurance products and insurance brokerage services. The company intends to utilize marketing channels including without limitation, telephone sales, in and out of Hong Kong and Taiwan, third party sales agents, e-commerce and corporate strategic partnerships and alliances. It has Funeral services, Insurance, and Consulting segments. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from Insurance segment.